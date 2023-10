The Verkhovna Rada wants to limit bonuses to civil servants to 30% of the official salary. This is stated in the press service of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as a result of the meeting of the working group on finalization and preparation for the second reading of the bill on the introduction of uniform approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on the classification of positions, which took place on October 2 in the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning , the head of the working group, Dmytro Chornyi, summarized the conceptual proposals that were the subject of discussion and noted the need to make a decision during further work on the bill (registration number 8222) regarding:

determining the minimum salary for civil service positions at the level of one minimum salary;

limitation of bonuses at the level of 30% of the official salary and the bonus fund of the state body at the level of 20% of the general fund of official salaries per year;

ensuring an annual comparison of the level of remuneration of civil servants with the private sector in order to determine the size of salaries;

limitation of the amount of seniority allowance at the level of 30% of the official salary and payments to civil servants in case of deterioration of the working conditions of the difference between the salary determined under the previous working conditions (without bonus) and the amount of wages established under the new working conditions (without bonus).

The relevant law is expected to enter into force in order to introduce new terms of remuneration based on the classification of positions from January 1, 2025.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of September, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had instructed the Ministry of Finance, when preparing the state budget project for 2024, to provide for the introduction of a new salary system for civil servants based on the classification of positions, as well as to take into account that the size of the salary fund the labor force of the state body is determined taking into account the actual number of employees as of July 1, 2023, increased by 10%.