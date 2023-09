The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Finance in preparing the draft state budget for 2024 to provide for the introduction of a new system of remuneration for civil servants based on the classification of positions, and also to provide that the amount of the remuneration fund of the state body is determined taking into account the actual number of employees as of July 1, 2023, increased by 10%. Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at the regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a protocol decision was made "On the introduction of a system of remuneration for civil servants based on the classification of posts from January 1, 2024," he said.

The Minister noted that by this decision the National Civil Service Agency was instructed to submit draft regulatory acts to the government for consideration, for the implementation of the system of remuneration of civil servants on the basis of job classification from January 1, 2024, which, in particular, provides for the strengthening of the role of the official salary, the introduction of a grade system of official salaries, where the minimum grade (remuneration) cannot be less than the minimum wage.

"In addition, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine in the preparation of the Draft Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024" (was instructed) to provide for the norms necessary for the introduction of a system of remuneration for public employees based on the classification of positions, and also to take into account that the amount of the remuneration fund of the state body is determined taking into account the actual number of employees as of July 1, 2023, increased by 10 percent," Nemchinov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to budget legislation, the government should submit for approval to parliament a draft state budget for the next year until September 15 this year.

In May 2022, the National Civil Service Agency reported that almost 6,000 civil servants quit due to the war.