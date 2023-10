The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the mayor of Sumy, Oleksandr Lysenko, and the director of the Department of Housing and Utilities of the Sumy City Council for receiving bribe in the amount of UAH 1.4 million.

This was reported by the NACB press service.

"The mayor of Sumy and the director of the Housing and Utility Services Department of the City Council were exposed during the receipt of the last tranche - UAH 1.4 million - for making a decision to set the tariff and not creating artificial obstacles in the company's activities," the report says.

The total amount of the bribe was UAH 2.130 million.

Preliminary qualification of the crime: Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official who occupies a particularly responsible position) of the Criminal Code.

