In Ukraine, UAH 13 million reward paid to corruption whistleblower for the first time

For the first time, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) paid a reward of more than UAH 13 million to a corruption whistleblower. The reward was paid for exposing corruption in the case of bribery to the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) for dismissing the case against ex-minister Mykola Zlochevskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the HACC.

On Monday, October 2, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court approved the plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor of the SACPO and the former first deputy head of the Kyiv Tax Service Mykola Iliashenko.

This is the last figure in the case.

The HACC found him guilty of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code.

He was sentenced to a combination of crimes, by substituting a less severe punishment for a more severe one, in the form of 5 years of imprisonment without confiscation of property.

In accordance with Parts 2 and 3 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the accused was released from serving a sentence of 5 years of imprisonment with probation and a probationary period of 3 years was determined.

According to the agreement, Iliashenko undertook to cooperate in other criminal proceedings regarding a serious and especially serious crime, which is being investigated by the NACB, and also to transfer UAH 50 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the court applied a special confiscation in favor of the state in the amount of USD 6 million, of which USD 5,950,000 has already been transferred to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and another USD 50,000 will be transferred to the budget in accordance with this verdict.

Also, for the first time, the court made a decision to pay the reward to the corruption whistleblower, which will amount to UAH 13,299,950.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has started testing the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal, developed with the support of USAID VzayemoDiia (SACCI). The first 10 authorities are already involved in the testing.

On January 1, 2020, the law on the protection of corruption whistleblowers entered into force. The whistleblower has the right to 10% of the reward from the subject of the crime or damage caused to the state.