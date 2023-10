Poland refused to take part in the Defense Industries Forum, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held on September 30, 2023 in Kyiv.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych spoke about this on the air of the Polish TV channel TVN24.

According to him, Poland was one of the first countries to receive an invitation to participate in the event.

Zvarych added that in Kyiv they were looking forward to the participation of the Polish side.

"This is a sovereign decision of every country. We send an invitation, and the state decides whether to accept it or not, based on its interests," said Zvarych.

The Ambassador noted that Ukraine respects Poland's decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, the Defense Industries Forum was held in Ukraine, during which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of an alliance in the field of weapons.

Recall, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, 165 companies should have taken part in the forum.