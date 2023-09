165 defense companies from 26 countries have already confirmed participation in the Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on his Twitter on Monday, September 25.

"165 defense companies from 26 countries have already confirmed participation in our Defense Industries Forum. It will give a powerful impetus to joint production and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine and partners," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Forum will provide a powerful impetus to joint production and cooperation to strengthen Ukraine and partners. Together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the Foreign Ministry is working to ensure that the first Military-Tech forum becomes a success story, Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for the Defense Industries Forum, which will be held this fall.

On August 27, Zelenskyy announced a powerful September to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability.