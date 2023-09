The Defense Industries Forum is being held in Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian and foreign arms manufacturers. The event is designed to record the achievements of the domestic defense-industrial complex. The official portal of the Office of the President of Ukraine informs about this.

During his speech at this event, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of an alliance of defense industries. Arms and military equipment manufacturers from around the world can join it, with the first 13 companies already participating.

"Today, at this forum, we will announce the creation of an alliance of defense industries - an alliance that values international law and knows how to work for the real protection of international law and security. And I am not talking only about Ukraine, but about the security of any nation in the world from any what aggression," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine has developed a corresponding basic declaration as the basis of the alliance. And it can be joined by manufacturers of weapons and military equipment from all over the world, who "share the intention to provide real protection against aggression in the risky conditions of today."

"Today, at the start, this declaration was already signed by 13 prominent companies that are ready to build a new arsenal of the free world together with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of state announced: Ukraine is developing a special economic regime for the defense-industrial complex.

"To give every company that works for defense in Ukraine and with Ukraine, or that wants to come to Ukraine, every opportunity to realize its potential," Zelenskyy added.