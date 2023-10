Russia admits that it has no intention to restore part of Ukrainian cities destroyed due to occupation

The aggressor country of russia admitted that it does not intend to restore part of the population centers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which were destroyed as a result of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.

The Minister of Construction and Housing of russia, Irek Faizullin, said this, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Faizullin said that the russian invaders will not restore part of the destroyed Ukrainian cities.

As an example, he cited the occupied Popasna of the Luhansk Region, which was almost completely destroyed during the hostilities in the spring of 2022.

We will remind you that the day before, the Google Maps service published updated satellite images of Popasna, which show what the city destroyed by the russians looks like now.

"Because the city of a hundred thousand people, there is nothing left there, we are not doing anything there yet, seven people live there, they do not want to leave their individual housing: there is no water, no light, no electricity, heat, of course, and gas too, but people want to stay," Faizullin said.

According to him, the russian occupiers are also doing almost no work on the restoration of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna and Rubizhne.

He added that now the occupiers are allegedly conducting a survey of those settlements that were captured by one of the latter.

At the same time, the invaders allegedly emphasize the restoration of "the most socially significant objects".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, it became known that the russians had started the construction of a railway in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region.

This is not done for the needs of the residents of the occupied settlements, but to reduce the dependence of russian troops on the Crimea bridge.

And in occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region, the russians continue looting the Azot chemical enterprise. Once every few days, a convoy of trucks with leftover equipment leaves its territory.

We also reported that the occupiers announced their intention to build a city of 30,000 people on the Arabat spit, which should become the "pearl" of the Sea of Azov.