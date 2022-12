Volodymyr Saldo, collaborator appointed head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, announced plans to build a city on the Arabat Spit.

The collaborator made the corresponding statement in an interview with Russian propagandists.

According to him, despite martial law and the continuation of hostilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly "thinks about the future" of the occupied region.

"A decision was made according to which a new urban-type settlement will be built on the Arabat Spit - the pearl of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov," said Saldo.

At the same time, the collaborator said that the plans of the occupation administration are to give privileges to residents of the Kherson Region who want to buy real estate on the spit.

The Arabat Spit is a narrow strip of land that separates Lake Sivash from the Sea of ​ ​ Azov. The spit stretches from the extreme south of the Kherson Region to the Crimea.

The length of the Arabat Spit is more than 113 kilometers, and the width is from 270 metro to 8 kilometers. The Spit passes from Henichesk (Kherson Region) to the Kerch Peninsula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in order to secure the supply of a group of troops in the south of Ukraine, the occupiers began to build a road on the Arabat Spit.

We also wrote that Russian soldiers stationed on the spit shot red-book birds for fun.