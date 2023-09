Russia wants to build railway in occupied Donetsk Region. This will reduce dependence on Crimea bridge

Russian invaders want to build a railway in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region. They plan to connect Donetsk and Mariupol with Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don.

Adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of occupied Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the invaders began the construction of a railway bridge over the Kalmius River in the area of ​ ​ the village of Hranitne.

The completion of the construction will allow the russians to create a direct connection between Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don with the already existing Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha branch.

The occupiers want to create a direct railway connection with the occupied part of the Donetsk Region. Photo: t.me/andriyshTime/13792

Andriushchenko stressed that the construction of the railway will allow the occupiers to solve a number of problems.

We are talking about military and civil logistics, as well as reducing the dependence of the group of russian troops on the Crimea bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, it became known that the russian invaders began to build a road on the Arabat Spit, which connects the Crimea and the Kherson Region.