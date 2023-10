The aggressor state, the russian federation, has concentrated more than 10,000 personnel in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops, Ilia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"As for Bakhmut, the enemy has concentrated significant forces there - more than 10,000 personnel. And now there are heavy battles," he said.

In addition, the russians maintain tank, motorized rifle, and landing regiments in the settlement. Yevlash noted that it is not necessary to talk about the fact that the enemy is allegedly going to leave the city.

The spokesman also emphasized that storming Bakhmut is a very high price.

According to Yevlash, the defenders will not be sent forward until the operation is perfectly planned, until all the mine-engineering explosive barriers that are necessary before the start of the operation are carried out.

"Now all the necessary measures are being taken to advance forward, battle formations, and gain a foothold there and inflict fire damage on the enemy," the spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway under fire control and are holding it.