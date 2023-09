The Armed Forces of Ukraine can already fire at the road with which the russians have established supplies between Bakhmut and Horlivka, but this is not the only logistical route of the enemy.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"One of the ways, we can already finish it off, this is the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, which is 3 km from the contact line, this is the working distance for our mortars and UAVs," he said.

According to Yevlash, despite this, the russians will still have ways to supply Bakhmut with other roads, to which the Armed Forces have not yet shot. These tracks lead from occupied territory.

"However, we continue to cut these paths now and will continue to do this further in order to exsanguinate the russian group in this direction and inflict maximum losses on it," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the defense forces of Ukraine continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut axes: there were more than 20 combat clashes. However, the enemy beat not only the military, but also the civilian infrastructure.

On Saturday, September 23, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.