The defense forces of Ukraine have successes near Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Shumy, where they knock out the invaders from the occupied borders, continue to gain a foothold in the achieved positions. Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under fire control a section of the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Our defenders continue the offensive operation south of Bakhmut. In particular, over the past day we have successes near Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Shumy - there our defenders continue to attack and knock out the invaders from the occupied borders, continue to gain a foothold in the positions reached. Also, the enemy does not abandon its idea to fight back the lost positions near Klischievka and Andriivka, constantly storming and launching attacks on the positions of our defenders. We keep the defense, hold our borders securely and continue to inflict fire damage," he said.

Besides, Yevlash confirmed that the Defense Forces keep a section of the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway under fire control.

"Yes, this information is still relevant. We inflict fire damage from all available artillery and unmanned systems," he said.

The speaker noted that therefore it is much more difficult for the enemy to supply various types of support to its group in this direction, as well as to the town of Bakhmut, since this is one of the key routes in the southern direction.

"However, it also has other lines of communication, in particular the route that leads from Soledar and other roads that lead from the temporarily occupied territories. This is the first bell that has already complicated the movement and supply in this direction. Since even if some vehicle is carrying ammunition or personnel there, then using this road, realizing that a 155 mm landmine can lie nearby - does not add enthusiasm and courage to the occupying troops in this direction," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported on September 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can already fire at the road along which the russians have established supplies between Bakhmut and Horlivka, but this is not the only logistical route of the enemy.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces continue to advance in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.