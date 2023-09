Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk called on russians who illegally entered Crimea after its occupation by the aggressor state of the russian federation to leave the peninsula before the Crimea bridge falls and ground battles begin. Vereshchuk wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

The Minister noted that the fall of the Crimea bridge is only a matter of time, after which the land corridor to Crimea will be cut. According to her, it will be impossible for thousands of people to leave the peninsula when ground battles is going on around them.

"I'm curious: what are the many thousands of Russians, who have illegally entered our Crimea in recent years, counting on. Because, usually, everything unpleasant happens suddenly...

Therefore, I am addressing the russian civilians who are illegally staying on the peninsula. Staying in the Ukrainian Crimea is dangerous for you. Leave. Do not take it lightly," Vereshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 24, Vereshchuk called on Ukrainians to leave the territories of the temporarily occupied Crimea until its de-occupation by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On September 22, a missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On September 22, the Ministry of Defense of russia admitted that as a result of an attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged.