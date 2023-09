Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk has called on Ukrainians to leave the territory of the temporarily captured Crimea before its de-occupation by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Vereshchuk wrote about this on her Telegram channel.

The Minister asked Ukrainians to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine or wait out the de-occupation of the peninsula abroad.

"Once again, I ask Ukrainians to leave Crimea if possible. Wait out the de-occupation of the peninsula in the controlled territory or in third countries," Vereshchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 22, a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On September 22, the russian ministry of defense admitted that the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Also, on September 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the task of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to successfully strike the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.