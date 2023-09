Pentagon not yet knows whether commander of russian Black Sea Fleet Sokolov alive after attack on headquarters

The US Department of Defense is not yet ready to confirm or deny rumors about the death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of russia after the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters in Sevastopol. This was said by the spokeswoman of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, according to the European Pravda publication.

So, at the briefing, she was asked whether the Pentagon can confirm or deny the death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, as a result of the Ukrainian strike on September 22.

"I have no confirmation at this time. I have seen these reports, but I cannot confirm anything now," Singh said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, Admiral Sokolov, as a result of a missile attack on Sevastopol.

However, on September 26, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation published a video showing the allegedly alive Admiral Sokolov.

Later that day, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the video published by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, which showed the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation Sokolov, saying that they would verify the information about his death.