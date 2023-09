The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the video published by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, which showed the allegedly alive commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, admiral Viktor Sokolov.

The corresponding message was published in the official Telegram channel of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The SOF reminded that 34 russian officers were killed as a result of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol.

Sources of the SOF claim that the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, admiral Sokolov, was among the killed.

It is noted that most of the killed occupiers have not yet been identified due to the disparity of body fragments.

"Since the russians were urgently forced to publish a response with the allegedly alive Sokolov, our units are clarifying the information. This is happening as part of the procedure for collecting data on the results of the operation," the message says.

We will remind, on September 22, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in Sevastopol was attacked by several cruise missiles. They were probably the British Storm Shadow or their French SCALP-EG counterpart.

On the same day, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in Sevastopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, admiral Sokolov, as a result of a missile attack on Sevastopol.

However, today, September 26, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation published a video showing the allegedly living admiral Sokolov.