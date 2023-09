The Special Operations Forces (SOF) said that as a result of the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in Sevastopol, 34 russian officers were eliminated, including the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, Viktor Sokolov. Another 105 occupiers were injured. This is reported by the SOF of Ukraine.

In addition, the military reported updated data on the losses of russians as a result of the destruction of the amphibious assault ship "Minsk": "Given the fact that the amphibious assault ship "Minsk" was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, personnel were present on the vessel. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupants."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of russia admitted that as a result of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged. There they announced one killed soldier.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on September 22, around 12:00, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

After that, another powerful explosion occurred in russian-occupied Sevastopol. Local residents posted photos with a large column of smoke.

Later, the mass media reported that Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state with Storm Shadow missiles.