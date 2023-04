The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has declared the former head of the State Property Fund (SPF), Dmytro Sennychenko, wanted.

This is evidenced by information on the search for suspects on the NACB website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a decision on Sennychenko's wanted notice, as he did not appear for summonses.

Along with him, they are looking for: Pavlo Prysiazhniuk, Andrii Hmyrin, former acting director of the United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) Artur Somov, former acting director of Odesa Port Plant (OPP) Mykola Parsentiev, as well as the owners of Agro Gas Trading Volodymyr Kolot and Oleksandr Horbunenko.

According to the investigation, Sennychenko and other persons committed two episodes of criminal activity.

The first is related to corruption at Odesa Port Plant (99.56% of shares belong to the state).

According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2020, the head of the SPF succeeded in electing of "loyal" members of the supervisory board of OPP, who later agreed to the appointment of a member of the criminal organization as the director of the plant.

The suspects are the head of the SPF, his close associate, two acting officials. director of JSC OPP, two owners of the LLC - during May 2020-October 2021, they illegally continued additional agreements with the LLC under their control on the processing of gas into urea and ammonia.

This was done in order to continue to pay less to the plant for the processing of raw materials.

Subsequently, the members of the criminal organization realized that the constant, groundless extension of the contract between JSC OPP and the controlled LLC may raise questions.

Therefore, they conducted a competitive selection of a new supplier of raw materials, assuming that the company under their control would win it.

When things turned out differently, they illegally canceled the results and signed a contract with a predetermined LLC, which agreed to work with the plant on the old terms, without increasing, and later even reducing, the amount of compensation to the plant for processing raw materials.

As a result, JSC OPP incurred expenses not foreseen by the contract in the amount of more than UAH 80 million. The investigation gathered enough evidence that the competition was deliberately disrupted in order to be able to further appropriate the money.

This is confirmed in the correspondence between the members of the criminal organization.

As a result, during the period from May to December 2020, JSC OPP lost more than UAH 390 million.

The second episode concerned UMCC.

NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) established that in October 2020, the organizer of the criminal organization succeeded in appointing a "loyal" acting director of JSC UMCC.

He, for his part, in compliance with the instructions "from above" during 2020-2021, on behalf of the state-owned enterprise, deliberately concluded four contracts for the sale of titanium-containing raw materials (ilmenite concentrate) with a Czech company controlled by the adviser to the chairman of the SPF at discounted prices.

This product was then resold at market prices. As the investigation established, ilmenite concentrate was supplied to enterprises of the Russian Federation and to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This resulted in losses to the state of over UAH 118 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize state funds, fled abroad immediately after the search of his home, using a "white military ticket".