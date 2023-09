Russia deployed two ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Sea of Azov. There are no missile carriers among them. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram on Thursday, September 28.

There are two enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, one enemy ship is on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of russia, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out: to the Sea of Azov - four ships; to the Black Sea - seven ships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of russia admitted that as a result of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged. There they announced one killed soldier.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on September 22, around 12:00, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

After that, another powerful explosion occurred in russian-occupied Sevastopol. Local residents posted photos with a large column of smoke.

Later, the mass media reported that Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state with Storm Shadow missiles.

Meanwhile, after the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of russia, there is currently a lull in the naval activities of the invaders. The russian army uses missile carriers unsystematically and pointlessly.