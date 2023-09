The Department of Strategic Communications confirmed that on September 22, around 12:00, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The StratCom of the AFU reported this on Facebook.

"On September 22, around 12:00, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of russia in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the message reads.

We will remind, today, September 22, the russian mass media, referring to the statement of the so-called "governor" of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote that a missile attack was carried out on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of russia admitted that as a result of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged. There they announced one killed soldier.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov believes that the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of the russian federation has two options for the future - voluntary or forced self-liquidation.