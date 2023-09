Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol with Storm Shadow missiles.

This was reported by Sky News with reference to a source in the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Storm Shadow missiles were used by Ukraine to attack the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet," the report said.

The publication recalls that at least one missile hit the headquarters, russian officials claim that five more were shot down.

It is noted that the decision to supply British and French-made missiles, also known as SCALP, was one of the loudest calls for war from Western countries - with fears that these long-range weapons could be used on the territory of russia.

Britain and France agreed to supply missiles in May and July of this year, respectively.

Recall, on September 22, russian media, citing the statement of the so-called "governor" of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian ministry of defense admitted that the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. There they reported one killed military.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on September 22, at about 12 p.m., the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

After that, russian-occupied Sevastopol suffered another powerful explosion. Locals posted photos with a large column of smoke.