In addition to drones, during the night attack on Ukraine, the russian invaders used several types of missiles, including Iskanders and Kh-59.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"In addition to drones as usual, Iskanders (cruise missiles) and Kh-59s have also been recorded, there are several of them, the consequences are being clarified. This is what we have been talking about very often lately. This is an attack by UAVs of various types, attack UAVs. Also reconnaissance ones, which are adjusters of fire and provide a complete picture of information to the enemy, are becoming more and more active and are used more and more," he said.

Ihnat reminded that this night 38 UAVs were immediately launched from both directions - Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (russia).

"These drones flew in different directions, but still, each drone has a separate route, which is programmed by the operators before launching this strike. 26 UAVs were destroyed this time," he noted.

The speaker admitted that it was not possible to achieve such a 100% result as the day before, because "the kamikaze drone is resistant to radio-electronic warfare and, accordingly, is also a difficult target for air defense equipment."

"Possibly, drones will be used by the enemy in even greater numbers. Therefore, it is necessary to look for rational means for their detection and destruction," Ihnat stated.

It will be recalled that during the night, air defense forces destroyed 26 out of 38 enemy Shaheds.

In addition, due to the russian attack, the Orlivka checkpoint to Romania is closed.