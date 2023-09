In the afternoon of September 25, residents of occupied Sevastopol heard explosions again. The occupying authorities of the city declared that it was a "controlled explosion" of the remains of the building of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, which was hit by a Ukrainian missile.

Krym.Realii writes about this.

After the statements of local residents about new explosions, the so-called "governor" of the occupied city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the "planned dismantling of part of the emergency structures at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet" is taking place.

According to him, there will be new explosions in Sevastopol: "another controlled explosion for the collapse of emergency structures" in the building of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation will be carried out at 11:25 a.m. According to him, the works will last approximately until 02:00 p.m.

Social networks publish a view of Sevastopol and a column of smoke where the headquarters building was.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of russia admitted that as a result of the attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged. There they announced one killed soldier.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on September 22, around 12:00, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

After that, another powerful explosion occurred in russian-occupied Sevastopol. Local residents posted photos with a large column of smoke.

Later, the mass media reported that Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state with Storm Shadow missiles.