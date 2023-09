President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that American Abrams have already arrived on the territory of Ukraine. Preparations are underway to reinforce the brigades with these tanks. It is reported by RBC - Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the first batch of American Abrams tanks has already arrived in Ukraine. This happened several months earlier than planned, and they were delivered for use in Ukraine's counteroffensive against russia. This was reported by the New York Times with reference to the statements of two American officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The United States plans to send more tanks in the coming months. Officials noted that those tanks that were sent to Ukraine on September 23 were the first of 31 that the Joe Biden administration promised to send. Officials did not say how many of them are already in Ukraine.

The Abrams will replenish the arsenal of tanks that Ukraine could use to advance in the territories temporarily occupied by russians in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico announced with reference to the U.S. Department of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

Recall that in general, Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the United States promised back in January this year.