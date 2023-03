Only UAH 106 million of bail has been paid for the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, Andrii Kobolev, that is, less than half of the amount set by the court in the amount of UAH 229 million.

Kobolev wrote about this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he added that his foreign accounts are currently blocked "until the circumstances of criminal proceedings are clarified."

He noted that he has accounts with Ukrainian banks, but they were arrested in late December 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, only part of the bail of UAH 229 million, which the court determined for the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, as a preventive measure in the case of accusations of illegal receipt of bonuses worth USD 10 million, was made. At the same time, the 5-day deadline for paying the entire bail expired yesterday, March 6.