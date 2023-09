Over the past day, the defense forces of Ukraine continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut axes: there were more than 20 combat clashes. However, the enemy beat not only the military, but also the civilian infrastructure.

This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff on Facebook.

Ukrainian defenders again face continued violation of international humanitarian law by the russian occupiers. This includes shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of settlements, which leads to the terrorism of civilians.

During the last day, the russian federation used kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type to attack on the territory of Ukraine. According to the results of the confrontation, air defense destroyed 14 of 15 such drones.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to be active in the east and south of the country. They carry out offensive operations on the Melitopol axis and on the Bakhmut axis, gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories and securing themselves on the reached borders.

Further aggravation of the conflict led to air strikes in various regions, such as the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were under artillery fire.

In the border areas of the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy keeps its military presence and conducts active sabotage activities, trying to interfere with the movement of Ukrainian troops and placing mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Lyman axis, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy tried to restore lost positions in the area of Klishchiivka of ​ ​ the Donetsk Region, but without success. The defense forces continue offensive actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflict casualties on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and get entrenched at the reached borders.

On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully maintain defense in occupied positions and repelled enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy is also not successful on the Mariinka axis, where it tried to carry out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​ ​ Mariinka and Pobieda, Donetsk Region, repeatedly knocking out Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the defense forces continue to keep the defense at occupied borders and protect our land from the invaders.

On the Melitopol axis, the Ukrainian defense forces continue their offensive operation, in particular in the area of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region, where they oust the enemy and get entrenched at the reached borders.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the defense forces are fighting counter-battery, destroying support depots and striking enemy rear structures.

The defense forces of Ukraine launched 9 air strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 7 attacks on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces units carried out attacks on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, destroying 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 8 units of artillery equipment and 1 enemy radar station.

These recent events indicate the extremely tense situation in the east of Ukraine and the continuation of the conflict by russian forces. The international community remains outraged by these developments and calls for an end to violence and a resolution of the conflict through peaceful ways.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, September 23, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region.