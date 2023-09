The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, told Western media that Ukrainian soldiers broke through the defense in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region. Tarnavskyi, in particular, spoke about this in an interview with CNN.

The general, who leads the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops on the southern front, said that the troops broke through the defense in Verbove - and predicts an even bigger breakthrough in the future.

"On the left flank (near Verbove - Ed.) We have a breakthrough, and we continue to move on. Not as fast as expected, not as in films about World War II... The main thing is not to lose this initiative (which we have). And, well, do not lose it in practice, by actions," Tarnavskyi told reporters.

The media reports that the russians report on another situation in this place. Nevertheless, analysis of open source videos by journalists shows that some Ukrainian units "crossed an important line of russian defense" near the village of Verbove.