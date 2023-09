Attacks on military infrastructure in the occupied Crimea are needed in order for the counteroffensive to advance more successfully: such strikes destroy russian equipment that the occupier could use to counteract the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi stated this in an interview with CNN.

"The success of offensive operations lies not only in the destruction of the enemy in front of them, but also in the destruction of places of concentration of equipment, personnel and especially in the destruction of command posts," he said.

Tarnavskyi added that the destruction of the command centers of the russians "leads to disorder on the battlefield."

"Destroyed commander means destroyed command communications, and without it there is no concerted action," he explained.

According to him, there is a lot of russian military equipment in Sevastopol, with the help of which strikes are carried out on Ukrainian territory.

Tarnavskyi emphasized that "the blow at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of russia helps Ukraine, and also gives Ukraine hope for the future."

Recall, on September 22, russian media, citing the statement of the so-called "governor" of Crimea Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that a missile strike was launched against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian ministry of defense admitted that the building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Sevastopol was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. There they reported one killed military.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on September 22, at about 12 p.m., the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

After that, russian-occupied Sevastopol suffered another powerful explosion. Locals posted photos with a large column of smoke.

Later, media reported that Ukraine attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state with Storm Shadow missiles.