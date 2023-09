Zelenskyy regarding prospects of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles: it will be the same as with F-16

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, in particular ATACMS (Army TACtical Missile System) long-range missiles, and the results of this work will be visible after some time. According to the President's Office, Zelenskyy said this while talking to journalists in Washington (USA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have been working on this issue for a very long time and powerfully. And it will be the same as with the F-16. We understand how it will be. And the moment will come - we will all see it," the President said.

He noted that he had important meetings in the USA, in particular, extremely frank conversations with American congressmen took place.

"They got all the answers," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that certain plans were discussed during the meeting with the congressmen, as well as the help Ukraine needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy visited the USA on September 18-21, where, in particular, he spoke at the general debate of the UN General Assembly and at a meeting of the UN Security Council, and met with US President Joe Biden.

During Zelenskyy's visit, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth USD 325 million, which did not include long-range ATACMS missiles. This package includes Avenger air defense systems, AIM-9M air defense missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS and a variety of other weapons.

On the eve of Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States of America is getting closer to providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine this fall.

After months of pressure from Ukraine, Western countries are beginning the process of transferring fourth-generation American F-16 light fighters to Ukraine.