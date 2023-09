The new USD 325 million package of US military aid to Ukraine, which does not include ATACMS long-range missiles, includes Avenger air defense systems, AIM-9M air defense missiles, additional munitions for HIMARS, and a range of other weapons.

This follows from a statement posted on the website of the US Department of Defense.

"The US Department of Defense is sending an additional package of security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This package is the forty-seventh tranche that the Biden administration will provide to Ukraine from the reserves of the Ministry of Defense starting August 2021," the Pentagon said.

This package reportedly includes:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

Avenger air defense systems;

machine guns for combating unmanned aircraft systems;

155-mm artillery shells, including DPICM (cluster);

105-mm artillery shells;

missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

more than 3 million ammunition for small arms;

59 light tactical vehicles;

ammunition for destroying obstacles;

spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with opportunities to meet its immediate needs on the battlefield and its long-term security assistance needs," the US Department of Defense emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico reported with reference to the US Ministry of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the USA promised back in January of this year.