President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, September 21, during a discussion with American editors in Washington, said that the Ukrainian military will liberate Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) and two other key cities from russian occupation. It is reported by CNN.

"We will de-occupy Bakhmut. I think we will de-occupy two more cities," Zelenskyy said.

However, the President did not disclose which two key settlements are in question.

“I won't tell you which cities, sorry. And so we have a plan. A very, very comprehensive plan," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine established fire control over the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, which complicated the logistics of the aggressor state of russia.

The occupiers still want to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, so they are trying to return positions in the Bakhmut direction in the liberated Andriivka and Klishchiivka. At the same time, the russian army suffers 7-8 times more losses in defense than the Ukrainian forces in the offensive.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military liberated the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, which are located south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.