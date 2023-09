The Armed Forces of Ukraine have established fire control over the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, which complicated the logistics of the aggressor state of russia. The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash said this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports on Thursday, September 21.

According to Yevlash, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction and strike where the russian occupiers least expect it. Currently, Ukrainian troops have established fire control over the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway and have significantly complicated the logistics of the aggressor's forces. Also, the Armed Forces are advancing on the southern flank near Bakhmut and have achieved success in the area of ​ ​ Andriivka, Odradivka and Kurdiumivka.

"There is a dynamic struggle both there and there, but the types of operations differ: if in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction we defend, try to contain the enemy's invasion, then in the Bakhmut one we have successes and continue to oust it from the positions," said Yevlash.

The occupiers still want to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, so they are trying to return positions in the Bakhmut direction in the liberated Andriivka and Klishchiivka. At the same time, the russian army will suffer 7-8 times more losses in defense than the Ukrainian forces in the offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, a representative of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, said that units of the Offensive Guard had achieved partial success in the Melitopol direction.

On September 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named two areas in which the Ukrainian military managed to advance during the previous day.

We also reported that last week the Ukrainian military liberated the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, which are located south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.