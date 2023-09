During the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) liberated 51 sq. km of territory on the Bakhmut Axis. In particular, last week, Ukrainian fighters managed to de-occupy the settlements of Andriyivka and Klishchiyivka.

This follows from a statement by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, on the air of the national telethon.

"On the Bakhmut Axis, which is our axis of attack in the east, two settlements were liberated during the past week: Andriyivka and Klishchiyivka," said Maliar.

According to her, during the period of the counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 51 sq. km of territory. Over the past week, Ukrainian fighters liberated 2 more sq. km.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday evening, September 17, the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU announced the liberation of the settlement of Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut. Fighters of the 80th Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the Liut Brigade from the "Offensive Guard" expelled the occupiers from Klishchiyivka.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the aggressor state, the russian federation, maintains 52,000 occupiers and about 274 tanks. In general, the enemy concentrated about 150,000 invaders on the Eastern Axis.

Meanwhile, thanks to the actions of the AFU over the past day, the Russians were left without four tanks and four armored fighting vehicles, and the number of occupiers fell by 530.