The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the funding of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy by 18%, or by UAH 2 billion, from UAH 9.1 billion to UAH 11.1 billion in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in bill 10000 "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest amount of expenses is the production and broadcasting of television and radio programs for state needs, collection, processing and distribution of official information products, financial support of the state broadcasting system of Ukraine - UAH 1.5 billion.

UAH 1.45 billion will be spent on the training of personnel for the sphere of culture and art by professional pre-university and higher education institutions, UAH 1.3 billion will be spent on financial support for national theaters, and UAH 1 billion will be spent on the operation of national museums, national and state libraries, and cultural and educational centers.

UAH 836 million will be allocated to the fund for the development of institutions of national significance, including their construction, UAH 760 million will be allocated to the preservation of historical, cultural and architectural heritage in national and state reserves, UAH 466 million will be allocated to support the activities of the Ukrainian Institute of Books, support book publishing and popularization of Ukrainian literature in the world.

Funding in the amount of UAH 330 million is provided for the provision of education by state-owned general secondary and out-of-school education institutions, methodical support for the activities of educational institutions, for ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund, including the Fund's implementation of project support measures - UAH 216 million, for management funding and management in the field of culture and information policy - UAH 214 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2024 prepared and introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

State funding for cinema was increased six times, or by UAH 528 million, from UAH 106 million to UAH 634 million in the draft state budget for 2024.