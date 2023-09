Cabinet wants to increase state financing of Ukrainian cinema 6-fold to UAH 634 million in 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada increase the state financing of cinema six times, or by UAH 528 million, from UAH 106 million to UAH 634 million in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in bill No. 10000 On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, funding for the State Film Agency will increase six-fold by increasing the cost of state support for cinema.

Spending on the management and administration in the field of cinematography remained at almost the same level - less than UAH 30 million.

Besides, this year, no funds are provided for presidential grants to young artists for the creation and implementation of creative projects in the field of cinematography and awards for outstanding achievements in the field of cinematography.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase funding for coverage of the parliament through television and radio broadcasting by UAH 5.3 million, from UAH 193 million to UAH 198 million in the draft state budget for 2024.