Offensive Guard brigades were successful in Zaporizhzhia Region and advanced deep into defense of russians

In the Melitopol direction, units of the Offensive Guard achieved partial success, which allowed the Ukrainian military to advance both to the depth and width of the occupiers' defense.

The representative of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), Colonel Mykola Urshalovych made the corresponding statement at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

He said that NGU units from the Offensive Guard are pushing the invaders out of their positions and getting entrenched in new positions.

"Despite the dense mining and engineering equipment, as well as the powerful resistance of the invaders, our units were partially successful," Urshalovych said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military managed to advance both to the depth of the defense of the russian army and along the front.

The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions began in early June this year.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region during this time, the Ukrainian military managed to break through the first line of defense of the invaders south of Orikhiv.

Also, a number of successes were achieved northeast of the temporarily occupied Vasylivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named two areas in which the Ukrainian military managed to advance during the past day.

We also reported that last week the Ukrainian military liberated the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, which are located south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.