Chernyshov expecting gas reserves in USF formed by Ukraine lower in November compared to last year

Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov expects that by November 1, more than 16 billion cubic meters of gas will be pumped into underground storage facilities (USF), of which 3 billion cubic meters will be owned by non-resident companies.

He said this in an interview with ICIS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of September 19, a total of 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas was in USF, of which 2 billion cubic meters was pumped by foreign companies.

At the same time, last year, non-resident companies pumped 0.31 billion cubic meters of gas into USF.

As of November 8, 2022, gas reserves in USF amounted to 14.6 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, Chernyshov announced that 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped into underground storage facilities ahead of time for the autumn-winter period.

Also, as of mid-September, European traders retained about 2 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy predicts that by the beginning of winter, the volume of gas from European traders in Ukrainian USF will increase to 3 billion cubic meters.