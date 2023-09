14.7 billion cubic meters of gas needed for autumn-winter period pumped into USF ahead of time

A total of 14.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas needed for the upcoming autumn-winter period have been pumped into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF) ahead of schedule.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the board chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, the volume of gas in the USF is 14.7 billion cubic meters. The Naftogaz Group fulfilled the order of the Cabinet of Ministers in preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2023/24 - to accumulate this volume by November 1 for the heating season. We continue to increase production and gas injection into USF. We are demonstrating the highest drilling rates in the last 15 years," he wrote.

Chernyshov noted that in 2023, the group launched 54 new wells, increasing daily production in the country to 52.7 million cubic meters of gas per day.

As of mid-September 2022, gas reserves in USF amounted to more than 13.2 billion cubic meters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to go through the 2023/2024 heating season without importing gas.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to create USF gas reserves of 14.7 billion cubic meters at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into the USF.