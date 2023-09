The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the financing of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting by one and a half times, or by UAH 70 million, from UAH 159 million to UAH 228 million in the draft state budget for 2024.

This is stated in bill 10000 "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2024", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

All funding will be directed to the management and control of the media sphere.

According to the law on media, the salary of a member of the National Council is UAH 201,000 (75 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, established on January 1 of the calendar year), and the chairman's salary is UAH 261,000 (with a coefficient of 1.2 to 75 subsistence minimums).

However, the government set the monthly salary of the head of the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting in the amount of UAH 25,224 from March 31, 2023.

The salary of the first deputy chairman of the National TV Council is set at UAH 24,173, the deputy chairman of the National Council and executive secretary - UAH 23,122, and a member of the National Council - UAH 21,020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2024 prepared and introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

State funding for cinema was increased six times, or by UAH 528 million, from UAH 106 million to UAH 634 million in the draft state budget for 2024.