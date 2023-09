The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included two leading German manufacturers of high-precision machines SPINNER and DMG MORI in the list of international war sponsors which supply their products to the aggressor state of russia despite the imposed sanctions. Without these machines, the russian federation cannot produce weapons and components to them.

The NACP has said this in a statement on Wednesday, September 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Despite the sanctions imposed, russia still receives the machines of these companies, namely the enterprises of the russian military-industrial complex, which develop and manufacture components for Su and MiG aircraft. Without them, it is not capable of producing weapons and components to them.

According to Export Genius, from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2023, SPINNER imported machines and components to the russian federation for almost USD 15 million, and the volume of equipment deliveries increased by 500%, and the website indicates that the manufacturer is working "as usual."

Also, DMG MORI, which has 16 production plants and 113 shopping and service centers in 88 countries of the world, is represented on the russian market through DMG Mori Rus LLC, which operates a machine tool plant in Ulyanovsk - Ulyanovsk Plant LLC. The company's services cover the entire life cycle of a machine, including training, repair, maintenance and maintenance of spare parts.

The NACP noted that at the end of February 2022, DMG MORI announced the termination of all sales and services in russia and production at the plant in Ulyanovsk, but in fact it is actively trading in the russian market.

"While the German people provide unprecedented defense assistance to Ukraine to protect against russian aggression, German companies Spinner and DMG MORI continue to cooperate with the russian federation, supporting its military potential," said the statement.

