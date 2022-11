On Wednesday, the European Parliament supported the resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

European Pravda writes about it.

The resolution was supported by 494 MEPs, 58 were against, and 44 abstained.

In the document, the European Parliament acknowledged that Russia has carried out "indiscriminate attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure" in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. In the occupied territories, the aggressors carry out "executions without trial and investigation, carry out kidnappings, sexual violence, torture and other atrocities," the resolution added. Mass murders in Bucha, Irpin, Izium and Lyman were also mentioned, as well as attacks on the Mariupol theater and the Kramatorsk railway station.

The authors of the project also calculated that Russia violates the principles of the UN Charter, caused a humanitarian crisis in Mariupol and destroyed 95% of the city, blocks Ukrainians' access to gas, electricity, water and the Internet, as well as to basic goods and services.

"The European Parliament emphasizes that the targeted attacks and atrocities committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law constitute acts of terror against the Ukrainian population and constitute war crimes; expresses its unconditional indignation and condemns these attacks and atrocities and other acts that Russia commits to achieve its destructive political goals in Ukraine and on the territory of other countries; in light of the abovementioned, recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses the means of terrorism," the text of the resolution reads.

In this regard, the European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to develop a legal framework for the identification of states as sponsors of terrorism and states that use the means of terrorism, which would trigger a series of significant restrictive measures against these countries and have profound restrictive consequences for the EU's relations with these countries.

The European Parliament also calls on the Council of the EU to later consider the issue of including the Russian Federation in such EU’s list of states sponsors of terrorism, and the EU's partners to take similar measures.

In addition, MEPs called on the EU and its member states to take measures to initiate a comprehensive international isolation of the Russian Federation, including regarding Russia's membership in international organizations and bodies, such as the UN Security Council, and to refrain from holding any official events on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The European Parliament calls for the further reduction of diplomatic relations with Russia and the reduction of contacts with its official representatives at all levels to the absolute necessary minimum; calls on EU member states to close and ban Russian state institutions, such as the Russian Centers of Science and Culture, as well as organizations and associations of the Russian diaspora, who operate under the auspices and leadership of Russian diplomatic missions and promote Russian state propaganda around the world," the resolution reads.

Also, in view of the escalation of Russian attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, the European Parliament called on the EU to speed up work on the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

After approval, the President of the European Parliament must send the resolution to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the EU Council, the European Commission, the governments and parliaments of the member states, the UN Secretary General, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Criminal Court, the president, government and parliament of the Russian Federation, the president, government and parliament of Ukraine.

We will remind you that earlier the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

In October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the Russian regime as terrorist.