The Ukrainian military has already overcome several lines of defense of the russian occupiers. They achieve partial success and steadily move forward. This was reported by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in an interview with CNN.

"I know there are some comments that 'the offensive failed'. It didn't fail. It was at least partially successful," he said.

Milley noted that the Ukrainian defenders have already passed through several lines of defense of the occupiers. According to him, they still have time before the weather conditions worsen.

According to the General, the Ukrainian military is conducting a counteroffensive quite consistently. He noted that although Ukraine's offensive is slower than expected, our soldiers are advancing steadily.

"There is steady progress. As I said months ago, it will be long, hard and bloody because of the nature of this particular battle, the type of defense the russians have built, and the capabilities of the Ukrainians," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-July, the American publication The Washington Post reported with reference to its own sources that Ukraine received only 15% of the demining equipment it requested from its partners before the start of the counteroffensive.

It will be recalled that at the end of June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the russian army had mined 200,000 square kilometers of territory in order to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian military.

And in August, the Ukrainian military said that russian troops leave a large number of mines in case of retreat from occupied positions, which complicates the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.