President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that progress on the battlefield is "slower than we would like," in particular due to the fact that 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were mined by Russian occupation troops.

He spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

"Some people believe it's a Hollywood movie and are waiting for results now. It's not... People's lives are at stake," he told the BBC.

Zelenskyy stressed that the offensive is not easy, since 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory were mined by Russian troops.

"What some would not like, including attempts to pressure us, with all respect, we will advance on the battlefield as we see fit," the President of Ukraine added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that in the south the offensive continues in several directions and everything goes according to plan. At the same time, the main blow is still ahead.

Meanwhile, especially heavy battles continue on the Lyman direction in the areas of Yampolivka and Serebrianske Forestry in the Donetsk Region.