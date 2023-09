The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to oblige the National Bank to transfer UAH 17.7 billion of profit to the state budget in 2024.

This is stated in bill No. 10000 on the state budget for 2024, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to establish that in 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine transfers funds totaling at least UAH 17.7 billion to the state budget of Ukraine in the manner and amounts determined by the law "On the National Bank of Ukraine."

The funds will be transferred according to the schedule approved by the Ministry of Finance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, the NBU was obliged to transfer UAH 60.5 billion of profit to the state budget of the country; in 2016 - UAH 38 billion; in 2017 - UAH 44.4 billion; in 2018, the NBU transferred UAH 44.6 billion to the state budget; in 2019 - almost UAH 65 billion; in 2020, the National Bank transferred UAH 42.7 billion of profit to the state budget in one payment; in 2021 - UAH 24.43 billion; in 2022 - UAH 19 billion; and in 2023 - a historical maximum of UAH 71.9 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the state budget-2024 with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenses of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.

The draft state budget for 2024 is built on the forecast of real GDP growth for the next year: 5% on inflation of 10.8% (December to December) and the average annual rate of 41.4 UAH/USD.