Draft state budget-2024 foresees GDP growth by 5% with inflation of 10.8% and average annual exchange rate of

The draft state budget for 2024 is based on a forecast of real GDP growth for the next year of 5%, inflation of 10.8% (December to December) and an average annual exchange rate of 41.4 UAH/USD.

This is stated in the bill 10000, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The limit of the deficit in the state budget for next year is set at UAH 1.59 trillion, which is 20.7%, or UAH 416.8 billion, less than the government estimates this year's deficit.

It is assumed that the deficit will be financed almost entirely by external borrowings, as revenues from privatization are planned at the level of UAH 4 billion, and domestic borrowings will be equal to payments due to repayment of the domestic debt - UAH 421.6 billion.

At the same time, according to the ILO methodology, the unemployment rate of the population aged 15-70 next year, according to the forecast, may decrease to 13.4% against 18.8% this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the 2024 state budget with revenues of UAH 1.746 trillion, expenditures of UAH 3.308 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.531 trillion.