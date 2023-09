The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is asking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the law, which provides for the deletion of data on more than 10,000 people convicted of corruption.

This is announced in the statement of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NACP also calls for a veto on the law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and Other Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Prosecuting Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government" (No. 9587-d). The NACP suggests not to introduce amendments to Article 59 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption," the statement says.

The NACP notes that these changes hide the data of the Unified Register of persons who have committed corruption and corruption-related offenses from the public.

In particular, they provide for the deletion of information on more than 10,000 persons convicted of corruption crimes.

"This will allow such persons to participate in procurement, which threatens the integrity of the restoration of Ukraine and the provision of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to get public positions and the positions of judges," the NACP emphasized.

Currently, this law has been signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention has restored open access to the register of corrupt persons.

Zelenskyy vetoed a law that delayed the opening of public access to declarations for a year.