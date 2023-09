The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has restored open access to the register of corrupt persons.

This is stated in the message of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a significant public interest in opening the data of the register. The lack of access to such information significantly complicates the activities of state bodies and other organizations, in particular when appointing applicants to relevant positions, carrying out public procurement and other transactions, etc.," the message says.

Restoring access to the register, the NACP also took security aspects into account.

The National Agency received a response from the Ministry of Defense that there are no risks in the case of restoring access to the register, but on the condition that information about the place of work, position at the time of the person's corruption or corruption-related offense is not displayed.

"Open data is a powerful tool of integrity, and therefore of anti-corruption. The opening of the data of the Register of persons who have committed corruption and corruption-related offenses shows that, taking into account security aspects, the data of the register of declarations can also be opened," said Oleksandr Novikov, head of the NACP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, was entered into the corruption register twice.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine, the NACP closed access to the register of corrupt persons.