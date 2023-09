Former head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Hennadii Lahuta was found dead near garages in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv.

The speaker of the Kyiv police Yulia Hirdvilis reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“On September 16, he was found dead near garages in the Solomianskyi District," the speaker said.

According to her, the police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of murder with the note "Suicide" (Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Before, on September 13, Lahuta's wife reported him missing to the police.

Other details were not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Hennadii Lahuta died on the night of September 17. He was 49 years old.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Hennadii Lahuta as the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration in October 2021. He was dismissed on July 9, 2023, according to his application.

In February 2023, the SSU notified Lahuta of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of fake documents, seals, stamps); Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud). According to the SSU, Lahuta during the war misappropriated the SUV of a local businesswoman, which she transferred to him for temporary use.