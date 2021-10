President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Kozyr as the chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration and appointed Hennadii Lahuta, a deputy chairperson Kherson Regional Council / Ukrainian Parliament member candidate from constituency 184 (Kherson region).

This follows from respective presidential decrees 552 and 553, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2010, the newly appointed governor served as a member of the Chapayivka town council from the People’s Party.

In 2015, he ran for a member of the Kherson City Council from the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

In 2019, he worked as an aide of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future group Ihor Kolykhaev, who was removed by the Rada late in March in view of his appointment as the Kherson city mayor.

In 2020, Lahuta was elected as a member of the Kherson Regional Council of the eighth convocation from Kolykhaev’s party entitled Nam Zdes Zhit! [We are the ones to live here!].

Besides, the newly appointed governor is running for an MP from the Nam Zdes Zhit! party from constituency 184 of Kherson region. The respective election is expected there on Sunday, October 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, Zelenskyy appointed Kozyr as the chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

In September, the Servant of the People party nominated Kozyr as a candidate for a Verkhovna Rada member from constituency 184.

